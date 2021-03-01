BlackRock Inc. Has $304.68 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.73% of Avnet worth $304,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

