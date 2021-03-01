BlackRock Inc. Has $305 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.74% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $305,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.52 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.