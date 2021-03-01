BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.93% of Service Properties Trust worth $301,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

