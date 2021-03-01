BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.95% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $311,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.97 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.