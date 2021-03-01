BlackRock Inc. Purchases 299,525 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.90% of Kontoor Brands worth $299,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 98,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,310,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

