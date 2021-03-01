BlackRock Inc. Purchases 394,898 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.93% of Federal Signal worth $299,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 381,840 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,128,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

