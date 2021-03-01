BlackRock Inc. Purchases 91,308 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.13% of Papa John’s International worth $311,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

