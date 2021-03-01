BlackRock Inc. Purchases 994,184 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $305,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

BDN opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

