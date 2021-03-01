BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of nVent Electric worth $326,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $51,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $5,634,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

