BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Patterson Companies worth $303,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

