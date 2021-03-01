BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,198 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.53% of Blackbaud worth $328,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

