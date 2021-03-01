BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of Valmont Industries worth $302,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.53 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

