Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 255.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,707,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,226,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.14 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

