Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

