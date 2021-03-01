Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,531 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $176.27 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $182.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

