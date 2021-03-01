Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 49,582 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

