Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Cubic worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUB opened at $69.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

