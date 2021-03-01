Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.38 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,114 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.48% of Blue Bird worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 561.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

