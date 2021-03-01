Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.45 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.