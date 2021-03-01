Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

