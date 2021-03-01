Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,773 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $147.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

