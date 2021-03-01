Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,934 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

