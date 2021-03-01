BLAST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $23,404.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,617,631 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

