BLink Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $340,201.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,507,265 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

