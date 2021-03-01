Blocknet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,589.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Blocknet has a total market cap of $21.68 million and approximately $93,589.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,544,210 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.