Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 5%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 350,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 392,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $817.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blucora by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

