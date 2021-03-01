Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,547. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
