Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,547. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

