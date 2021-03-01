Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,397 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 360.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.78. 28,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

