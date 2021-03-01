Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,645 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 248,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,416. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

