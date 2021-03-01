Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $154.57. 27,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,973. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.