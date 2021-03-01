Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825,872. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $668.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

