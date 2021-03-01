Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

