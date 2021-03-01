Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $12.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.76. The stock had a trading volume of 496,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $297.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

