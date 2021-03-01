Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 363.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

