Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average of $335.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.