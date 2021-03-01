Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,145 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average is $330.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

