BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mar 1st, 2021


BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS BLSFY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

