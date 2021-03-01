BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS BLSFY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

