BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

