BMO Capital Markets Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

