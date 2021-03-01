BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Outperform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.
SBUX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 198,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.