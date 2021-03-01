BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Outperform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 198,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

