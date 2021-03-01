BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

