BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
DCF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
