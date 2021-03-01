BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

DCF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.