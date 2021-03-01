Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $40.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of BOWFF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

