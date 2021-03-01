Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s share price traded up 25.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.26. 20,145,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,127% from the average session volume of 904,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIFI. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIFI)
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
