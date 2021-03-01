BOLT (BOLT) Tops One Day Volume of $252,383.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $252,383.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

