Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Cap Hits $8.22 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $540,008.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

