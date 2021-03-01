Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$3.51. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 19,220 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$114.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823 over the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

