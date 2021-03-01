BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,621.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $7,621.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,207,889 coins and its circulating supply is 782,177,156 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

