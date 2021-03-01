Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.89% of Boot Barn worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $60.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

