BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

